...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A new crime documentary on accused child murderers Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is set for release on Netflix in September, writes Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington. The three-part series is titled “Sins of Our Mother” and aims to answer the question: “How did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?” according to the documentary’s trailer, uploaded Aug. 22 on YouTube.
Lori Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges related to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property in June 2020 about eight months after the children were reported to have disappeared.
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted. Both also face charges in connection with the murders of their ex-spouses.