Daybell-Vallow (copy)

Lori Vallow, left, and Chad Daybell.

 Post Register file photos

A new crime documentary on accused child murderers Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is set for release on Netflix in September, writes Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington. The three-part series is titled “Sins of Our Mother” and aims to answer the question: “How did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?” according to the documentary’s trailer, uploaded Aug. 22 on YouTube.

Lori Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges related to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property in June 2020 about eight months after the children were reported to have disappeared.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

