With the very first agency budget hearing that state lawmakers held this year, they learned that Idaho’s $7.25 an hour minimum wage – unchanged for more than a decade – is becoming an issue for some crucial state services, as neighboring states continue to increase their minimums. Marv Hagedorn, director of the Division of Veterans Services and a former state senator, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that he’s requesting several hundred thousand dollars in his budget to raise pay for nurses and nurse’s assistants. Certified nursing assistants in Idaho’s three veterans homes currently make an average wage of $13.48 an hour, Hagedorn said; neighboring Washington on Jan. 1 went to a $13.50 per hour minimum wage.
“We need so many CNAs,” Hagedorn told JFAC. “For me to get a CNA in Lewiston … that’s a tough road. … We can’t compete in the staffing.”
On Friday, Hagedorn said, "I think everybody got it. We have a nationwide shortage of nurses, and we've got to recognize that. We've got a huge deficit of nurses in Idaho right now, and it's going to cost all of us."