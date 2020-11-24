With new COVID-19 cases in Idaho arriving by the hundreds each day, the need for testing remains critical in the state’s response to the pandemic, so the Idaho Press has compiled the current list of testing locations in Ada and Canyon counties, with contact information, testing criteria, and the type of test offered at each location, write reporters Ashley Miller and Rachel Spacek.
The number of COVID-19 tests performed in Idaho has more than doubled since mid-September. In the week of Nov. 8-14, more than 38,000 tests were performed statewide, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Idaho’s testing positivity rate is among the highest in the country, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The state’s dashboard shows a positivity rate of 17.8% for the week of Nov. 8-14.
Central District Health is expecting more testing locations will open up. The district has been working to get antigen tests to offer rapid testing at high-priority locations, said district spokesman Brandon Atkins.
David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said the number of COVID-19 tests the group has administered to Idahoans has increased rapidly this month. “Testing tells us how widespread it is, but we are at such a high positivity rate at this point that greater measures need to be taken,” Peterman said. “Testing itself is not going to solve the problem.”
Contact tracing is rendered useless with the rate of community spread Idaho is seeing, Peterman said.
“Here is what I want you to do,” he said, “I want you to wear your mask and not travel.”
