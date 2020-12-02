Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, has succeeded in her challenge to House Assistant Minority Leader John McCrostie, D-Boise, in House minority leadership elections tonight. It was the only contested race among the House Democratic caucus.
"I am honored that my caucus has entrusted me with the assistant minority leadership position," Necochea said after teh vote. "I look forward to advancing policies that put the people of Idaho first alongside my other Idaho Democrats."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was unopposed, as was Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who successfully ran for House minority caucus chair. That position opened due to the retirement of 10-term Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello.