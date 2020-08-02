The NCAA Board of Governors in its Tuesday meeting is poised to discuss whether the 2021 men’s basketball tournament will come to Boise as scheduled. After Idaho passed a law this year barring transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams, more than 500 athletes and 60 advocacy groups wrote letters to the NCAA requesting that the organization not sponsor any events in Idaho while HB 500 was still on the books.
A ban would include first- and second-round games at the men’s basketball tournament, which Boise State University is scheduled to host March 18-20 at ExtraMile Arena.
The NCAA has stated opposition to this law, saying it is “harmful to transgender student-athletes and conflicts with the NCAA’s core values of inclusivity, respect and the equitable treatment of all individuals.”
Last month, the organization said the board would discuss Idaho’s law at the August meeting. The board’s agenda for Tuesday includes an “update on NCAA Transgender Student-Athlete Participation Policy review and federal state legislative activity.”
