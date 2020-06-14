The National Collegiate Athletic Association plans to discuss an Idaho law barring transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams at the August meeting of its Board of Governors, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown.
The NCAA didn’t say in its statement Thursday whether it plans to move the March 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship games that are scheduled to be held at Boise State University. However, it did reiterate its previously stated opposition to the bill, saying it is “harmful to transgender student-athletes and conflicts with the NCAA’s core values of inclusivity, respect and the equitable treatment of all individuals.”
On Wednesday more than 400 student-athletes, 48 current and retired professional athletes and about 60 advocacy groups sent the NCAA letters asking it not to hold any events in Idaho due to House Bill 500, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. All three letters gave the example of North Carolina, where the NCAA moved championship games out of the state in 2016 in response to a law regulating transgender bathroom use.
“NCAA championships are open to everyone, and the Association is committed to assuring that its events are safe and healthy for all who attend,” the NCAA said. “It is our clear expectation that all NCAA student-athletes will be welcomed, treated with respect, and have nondiscriminatory participation wherever they compete.”
