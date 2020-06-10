The NCAA men's basketball tournament's return to Boise next year may be in jeopardy, writes Idaho Press reporter John Wustrow. According to a Sports Illustrated report, more than 400 athletes and 60 advocacy groups have sent letters to the NCAA asking that the state of Idaho be banned from hosting the NCAA-sponsored events while House Bill 500 — which bans transgender girls or women from playing on school-sponsored sports on teams that match their gender identity — is still on the books. The bill was passed and signed by Gov. Brad Little in March.
According to the report, athletes who wrote letters included tennis legend Billie Jean King, United State soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA player Sue Bird.
Boise State is set to host first and second round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament March 18-20, 2021, at ExtraMile Arena; the photo above is from the NCAA tournament in Boise in 2018.
If the NCAA complies, it wouldn't be the first time the NCAA has pulled tournaments out of states due to local laws. During 2016-17, the NCAA pulled seven championship events out of North Carolina, including 2017 first and second round NCAA men's basketball tournament games in Greensboro, due to a law which banned people from using public bathrooms which did not correspond with their birth gender. From 2001-15, the NCAA also banned NCAA-sponsored events in South Carolina while the Confederate flag remained on the Statehouse grounds.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required) (it is a developing story and will be updated); or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.