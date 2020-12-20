After Gov. Brad Little announced Nov. 13 that the Idaho National Guard would be mobilized to aid in the state’s coronavirus response, Southwest District Health officials sent a request for help to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management that same day, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink.
Deanne Payne, a registered nurse and a member of the health district’s liaison team, said the National Guard’s help has enabled them to improve the district’s overall COVID-19 response, and allowed them to focus on the other community services provided by the staff, such as nutrition, health education and immunizations. Many of the district’s employees have had to take on new roles amid the pandemic, and the additional help has allowed them to return focus to those day-to-day responsibilities, she added.
“It’s such a brilliant solution to the meet the need that we’ve had,” Payne said. “This is a significant coordinated effort.”
You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.