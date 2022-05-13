After narrowly recapturing his House seat from Britt Raybould, Rep. Ron Nate returned to the Statehouse on the first day of the 2021 legislative session flanked by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and fellow hardline conservative representatives, serving as their de facto spokesman, writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones.
“Conservative legislators believe it is time to reassert important checks and balances between the branches of government which have been eroded, especially in 2020,” he said, presenting a slate of policy priorities dubbed the “Idaho Conservative Agenda.”
Anti-lockdown activist Sara Walton Brady filmed the event, wearing a yellow Star of David on her breast emblazoned with the word “EXEMPT,” apparently equating mask wearing during the pandemic with Nazi extermination of Jews during World War II. Reporters in the audience were joined by members of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a right-wing group whose writings Nate would go on to echo, verbatim without citing them, in the Legislature.
Nate closed the event by interviewing with Freedom Foundation Vice President Dustin Hurst, then paced away in the halls of the Capitol basement.
Over the next two legislative sessions that would follow, Nate would expound upon his own conservative agenda by leading a successful push to cut public university budgets over alleged “social justice indoctrination,” rail against accepting federal money for schools in decrials of federal overreach and deficit spending, and back unsuccessful bids to allow families to spend state money on private school tuition.
Raybould, a foil to Nate’s policy priorities and red-meat rhetoric, remained outspokenly critical of that record in office. “Not sure that folks understood what Ron would do once in office,” she’s betting that her dissatisfaction will resonate with voters, and that they’ll return her to District 34 Seat B just two days shy of the anniversary of her 2020 primary defeat.
Yes, her campaign to oust Nate is about securing water access for fellow farmers, easing the strain of growth on Madison County and “revamping” Idaho’s method of funding schools, but in many ways, it’s about her opponent.
Asked why she didn’t challenge Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, who holds the district’s other House seat, Raybould answered, “Why would I challenge a sitting legislator who I believe is doing a good job?”
The Raybould-Nate fight is one in a batch of legislative matchups pitting hardliners against mainstream Republicans ahead of the May 17 primary. Nate and Raybould’s face-off has been one of the closest watched two-horse primaries in the state this May; their contentious rematch comes after Nate took only 52.2% of the vote in 2020. Consequently, Nate and Raybould’s fight for the newly remapped Rexburg-area District 34 could be one of the closest primary races that will help shape the Legislature’s reliably red supermajority for two years to come.
You can read Jones' full story online here at idahoednews.org.