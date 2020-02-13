Boise businesswoman Nancy Harris announced today that she's withdrawing from race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by GOP Sen. Jim Risch for medical reasons. The drops the field of Democratic challengers from four to three; others in the race are Paulette Jordan, Travis Oler and James Vandermaas. Here is Harris' full statement:
"Wednesday, I received medical advice that I needed to slow down and take better care of myself. Therefore, it is with regret that I am announcing the end of the Nancy Harris for Senate Campaign. I am grateful for all the people who have supported me, donated to my campaign, and became my friends in the past year. I will continue to work for those causes I care about most of all: Women’s Rights, Medicare for all, and the Green New Deal."
Harris was the first of the group of challengers to enter the race; Jordan just announced last week.