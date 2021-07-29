Nampa Fire02.JPG

Since the Nampa Fire Department is in the process of splitting away from the city of Nampa budget-wise, the city’s general fund revenues could see an $11 million decrease, based on Nampa’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. The Nampa Fire Department will officially join the Nampa Fire District — meaning it runs its own budget and collects taxes separately from the city of Nampa.

The move kicks into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The city will cover costs from October to December since its fiscal year begins in October.

“The public feedback supported the move to the district to ensure the level of service and response time improved,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement.

Since the fire department will soon operate independently, there will be a five-person board to run the department. The election for the five positions is planned for November.

For about a decade, Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter said, the department was underfunded. The fifth, and most recent, city fire station opened in 2007. Since then, Nampa’s population and the number of calls have both ballooned. The department first requested a sixth station in 2011, but it still hasn’t come to fruition. Carpenter said the new district “has the capacity to open Station 6.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

