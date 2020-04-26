Nampa won’t stop businesses from reopening ahead of Gov. Brad Little’s four-stage plan to reopen Idaho’s economy, provided the businesses follow health district guidelines, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. Nampa City Council announced this plan during a special council meeting Friday morning in response to Little’s announcement of his plan Thursday.
Though the health districts and the city advise businesses to stick to the governor’s timeline, Mayor Debbie Kling said the city does not have the resources to enforce Little’s order if businesses reopen early. Instead, she said city officials are focusing on educating businesses on how to reopen safely and in line with health district guidelines.
“I don’t want to battle businesses,” Kling said.
Law enforcement’s first priority is informing businesses on what the guidelines are, if they are not following them, she said. If the business continues a blatant disregard for the protocol, Kling said police will issue a citation. You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.