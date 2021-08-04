We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A photo of Nampa City Hall. The City of Nampa approved a resolution Monday that does not mandate city employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As the coronavirus and the delta variant spread throughout Idaho and the Treasure Valley, cities are taking differing approaches to the pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. On Monday, at its city council meeting, Nampa approved a resolution to not mandate city employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The decision came on the heels of last week, when the city of Boise re-implemented a face mask requirement in city buildings. Boise’s decision followed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people in coronavirus hotspots should wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
