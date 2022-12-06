Irma Valdivia, owner of Jalepenos Bar and Grill in Nampa, holds the door open for customers at the restaurant in this 2014 file photo. Valdivia was recently honored with the Ohtli Award, which is given by the Mexican government to individuals living outside of Mexico for their contributions to communities and for empowering Mexican nationals.
Nampa's Irma Valdivia is known to many in the Treasure Valley as the owner of Jalapeno's. But she is also known for her service to the community, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Valdivia was honored for her service to the community by receiving the Ohtli Award for 2022.
"It is a huge honor," Valdivia said. "I am completely still in shock, humbled, excited - excited for my community, for my family, and just very happy to be here."
The award is the highest honor granted by the Mexican Government to individuals living outside of Mexico for their contributions to communities and for empowering Mexican nationals. Ohtli comes from the Nahuatl word for "road" or "path" and the award symbolizes opening pathways for others.
KTVB's full story is online here, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.