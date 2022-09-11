...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
The interior of the Columbia High School library in Nampa on May 10. The Nampa School Board voted in May to remove 22 books permanently from the district’s libraries.
The Nampa School District, which garnered national attention for yanking 22 books from its library shelves earlier this year, could have a new policy for future book complaints in place by later this month, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Devin Bodkin.
District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told EdNews via email that she anticipates the school board to consider the proposed policy during its Sept. 12 board meeting.
The proposal follows weeks of discussion after trustees in June asked interim superintendent Greg Russell for a policy to guide future book complaints. If OK’d by trustees next week, the proposal would oversee the process, which was fraught with confusion in the months leading up to the school board’s May 9 book ban. Over 100 district emails EdNews requested and reviewed after the board’s decision outline some of that confusion, along with other details about the process.