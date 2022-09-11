Columbia HS library (copy)

The interior of the Columbia High School library in Nampa on May 10. The Nampa School Board voted in May to remove 22 books permanently from the district’s libraries.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Nampa School District, which garnered national attention for yanking 22 books from its library shelves earlier this year, could have a new policy for future book complaints in place by later this month, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Devin Bodkin.

District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told EdNews via email that she anticipates the school board to consider the proposed policy during its Sept. 12 board meeting.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

