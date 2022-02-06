Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer announced her resignation on Friday. In a letter obtained by the Idaho Press that was addressed to the Nampa School District Board of Trustees, Kellerer said her resignation was effective immediately.
Kellerer, who assumed the role of superintendent in 2017, cited a division between her and the school board that widened as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted and eroded a “vision that puts children first.”
“A district’s educational vision must supersede personal interests, politics, and ideologies,” Kellerer wrote. “Sometimes, however, values and deeply held individual beliefs are too far apart. When that occurs, it creates division and prevents a district from effectively focusing on the important work of student achievement.
“When this happens, change needs to occur and a mutual separation is needed.”
Kellerer’s resignation follows the departure of trustee Mike Kipp, who announced his resignation on Jan. 28. Kipp pointed to similar conflicts between the incumbent and newly elected trustees.
On Saturday, the board met in special session and named Assistant Superintendent Gregg Russell as interim superintendent, while also accepting Kipp's resignation and declaring a vacancy on the board.
