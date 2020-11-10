Amazon and Nampa city officials marked the opening of the company's new Nampa fulfillment center on Monday, with a ribbon-cutting and announcements of donations to charity, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The facility, under construction for more than a year, is expected to employ 2,000, making it Nampa's largest single employer; it currently has between 300 and 400 employees.
The company in 2018 announced a $15 per hour minimum wage for all its U.S. employees. You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.