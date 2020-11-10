Amazon ribbon cutting

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling holds the ribbon for Amazon General Manager Tim McIntosh to cut as the company officially opens its Nampa fulfillment center, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. It is estimated the center will create about 2,000 jobs, making it Nampa’s largest single employer. Currently 300 to 400 people are employed there.

Amazon and Nampa city officials marked the opening of the company's new Nampa fulfillment center on Monday, with a ribbon-cutting and announcements of donations to charity, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The facility, under construction for more than a year, is expected to employ 2,000, making it Nampa's largest single employer; it currently has between 300 and 400 employees.

The company in 2018 announced a $15 per hour minimum wage for all its U.S. employees. You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

