Idaho prison tower inmates file generic

Inmates at the Idaho State Correctional Institution are shown in this file photo.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime. Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers witnessed Sams stumble into his vehicle and pulled up behind Sams’ truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments