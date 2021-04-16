On Thursday, FBI agents arrested a 66-year-old Nampa man who the Department of Justice says fought with two police officers and tried to steal riot shields from others during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, KTVB reports. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Department of Justice on Thursday unsealed a complaint against Duke Edward Wilson of Nampa for his alleged role in the Capitol riot, releasing details on how he allegedly assaulted multiple police officers who were defending the Capitol building.
The 66-year-old was charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.
Wilson was seen on body camera footage, surveillance footage and videos on YouTube assaulting an officer from the Capitol Police and another with the Metropolitan Police Department, according to court documents.
In the video, Wilson is seen taking a long PVC pipe and jabbing it at officers after he tried to force his way through a doorway at the Capitol. He then threw the pipe at the police.
You can read the full story online here, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.