Of six Nampa legislators who signed on to a joint statement sent out by Rep. Bruce Skaug on Monday backing legislation to forbid employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates, three say they don’t support a special legislative session on that. And Skaug, R-Nampa, says he didn’t even know about Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s call on Friday for a special session to forbid employer vaccine mandates; he just was thinking about the issue after three of Idaho’s largest health care systems last week announced they’d require their employees to be vaccinated by September.
“I wasn’t even aware that the lieutenant governor had done that,” Skaug told the Idaho Press. “I’m not in the loop on everything.”
“There was no intent … about a special session,” he said. “I personally would support reconvening to go over this issue, but I never represented that for all six.”
The joint statement, endorsed by all six state lawmakers from districts 12 and 13, said, “Some Idaho employers have recently threatened employees with job loss if they refuse the COVID shots. … We will support legislation to properly protect the physical freedoms of Idaho employees from mandatory COVID vaccinations.”
Of the six GOP lawmakers from Nampa who signed onto the statement, Skaug and Reps. Brent Crane and Ben Adams said they support reconvening lawmakers to address the matter. Sens. Todd Lakey and Jeff Agenbroad and Rep. Rick Youngblood said they don’t.
