Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, has drafted a bill aimed at balancing the property tax burden among agriculture, commercial and residential taxpayers by increasing the homeowner's exemption and re-indexing it to home prices, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek.
"It will bring immediate tax relief," Skaug said.
Skaug submitted the bill to House Revenue & Taxation Chairman Steven Harris, but Harris didn't respond to requests about when or if the bill will get an introductory hearing.
The bill would remove the $100,000 cap on the homeowner's exemption and increase the exemption to 55% of the market value of a property. The proposed exemption cap would be 50% of the median sales price of the annual improved residential ratio study from the Idaho Tax Commission, Spacek reports.
Canyon County officials initially proposed the idea of the "50-55" bill to the legislature, but did not receive any interest, they said. Last week Skaug met with the officials and submitted the draft bill.
Idaho lawmakers froze the exemption by capping it at $100,000 in 2016 just before home prices began soaring in Idaho; they also removed the previous indexing by which the cap went up and down with Idaho housing prices. Since then, homeowners' property taxes, particularly in fast-growing areas, have increased sharply, while property taxes on other types of property have stagnated.
