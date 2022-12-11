Salvation Army Christmas

Two girls watch TV at the Salvation Army Community Family Shelter in Nampa on Christmas morning 2017.

 NICOLE FOY / IPT

The future of the Salvation Army’s Nampa Community Family Shelter is uncertain, writes reporter Abby Davis of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Unless they raise $300,000 by the end of February, Capt. Allison Struck, Salvation Army Corps Officer, said they will have to displace up to 13 families.

The family shelter is the only local shelter that keeps all families together, she said.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

