The future of the Salvation Army’s Nampa Community Family Shelter is uncertain, writes reporter Abby Davis of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Unless they raise $300,000 by the end of February, Capt. Allison Struck, Salvation Army Corps Officer, said they will have to displace up to 13 families.
The family shelter is the only local shelter that keeps all families together, she said.
“There are other places that can accommodate mom, and a couple of kids,” Struck said. “We’re the only ones that takes mom, dad and kids. And we’re the only one that takes single dads and teenagers.”
Before COVID-19, the family shelter only operated during the winter. But thanks to relief money, it opened year-round.
Struck said more and more families cannot afford a place to live and so the need is rising. But that relief money is running out.
“We don’t want to think about infants sleeping in cars or young children, toddlers sleeping in cars or high schoolers,” she said. “But we have to confront the reality.”
If the funds don't come, Struck said the shelter will have to revert to operating seasonally, but would continue day programs.
KTVB's full story is online here at KTVB.com, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
