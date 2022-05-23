When the Nampa School Board ordered 22 books banned from its school libraries “forever” earlier this month out of concerns about “pornography,” three of them were options on the recommended reading list for AP English classes in the Nampa School District. They won’t be any more.
The three: “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer, and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison.
“My son just finished AP English,” said a stunned Bruce DeLaney, co-owner of Rediscovered Bookshop, which has been organizing widely supported efforts to give away the banned books to local students at a June 8 event in Nampa. “You’re not looking at a 5-year-old reading ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ You’re talking about a senior who is taking AP English. My son is 18 years old. He had to sign up for the draft.”
Kathleen Tuck, Nampa School District community relations director and spokesperson, said, “None of these were required reading.”
“AP creates a list of books that are recommended reading, and then the district pulls from that list to create our own list,” she said. “Basically, students had a choice of several books that they could read, and then parents, of course, have the option of not having them read specific books.”
“Next year they will not be on that recommended list,” she said.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel about a puritanical theocracy that subjugates women; the winner of the 1986 Booker Prize, among other honors, it was made into a popular television series in 2017.
The Safran Foer book, a novel published in 2005, is about a 9-year-old boy who lost his father in the 9/11 attacks. Amazon.com’s description says, “With humor, tenderness, and awe, Jonathan Safran Foer confronts the traumas of our country's difficult history.” Barnes and Noble rates it as appropriate for ages 14-18 and calls it, “A funny, uplifting novel about a boy's journey through New York in the aftermath of September 11th from one of today's most celebrated writers.”
“The Bluest Eye,” published in 1970, is Morrison’s first novel; set in the 1940s, it focuses on controversial themes including racism, incest and sexual assault, making it a frequent target for book bans. Morrison won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.
Lance McGrath, founder of the Nampa Banned Books Fan Club and an academic librarian at the College of Idaho, said, “I hope they will reconsider.”
“AP English? I think that should be challenging material,” he said. “We want those brightest minds to be engaging with those voices that tell about hard things and learning about those, and thinking about how they can build their reserves of empathy and understanding, so that they can be successful leaders in the 21st Century. You don’t learn things by sticking your head in the sand. Stick your head in a book.”
