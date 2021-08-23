We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Gov. Brad Little has appointed Nampa CPA Jared Zwygart to the state Tax Commission and named two new appointees to the state Board of Education, all to fill vacancies when the previous appointees’ terms expire. Zwygart, a partner at Zwygart John & Associates in Nampa and a former partner at Bailey & Co. CPAs in Nampa, replaces former state Tax Commissioner Elliot Werk, whose term ended in March.
Werk is a former Democratic state senator from Boise. Zwygart will start in his new role on Sept. 7, the governor’s office announced.
State tax commissioners are full-time positions; the four commissioners serve six-year terms, and their appointments by the governor must be confirmed by the state Senate. By law, not more than two of the four commissioners may be from the same political party; Zwygart, like Werk, is a Democrat.
Tax commissioners oversee the administration of state tax laws and collection of revenues, including income, sales and property taxes; they are paid an annual salary of $106,072. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.