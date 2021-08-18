We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Nampa City council member Darl Bruner asks a question during a meeting March 4, 2019.
During a lengthy comment portion of Nampa’s City Council meeting Monday, Councilman Darl Bruner said some COVID-19 protocols such as vaccine and mask requirements could be compared to racial segregation, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson.
Bruner’s comments came after Mayor Debbie Kling said she was considering reinstalling plastic glass barriers between the councilmembers’ seats as a health safety measure but multiple councilmembers said they didn’t want the barriers.
Reading from prepared comments, Bruner prefaced his speech with a statement that the comments to follow were his alone and that he is not anti-vaccine but rather that he believes in personal choice when it comes to vaccinations and mask wearing.
“I would not retain my reputation without one outlandish statement. The question is, is it outlandish? I certainly hope so,” Bruner said. You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.