Nampa city council districts (2020)

A committee of citizens created Nampa's first council district map. The Nampa City Council voted that the map complied with state requirements at its meeting on Monday.

The Nampa City Council has adopted a new council district map, the first of its kind for the growing city, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. “It was my honor and pleasure,” said Stephanie Binns, one of the nine members of the committee that helped develop the map. “We had interesting discussions and it was a lot of hard work.”

Councilmember Victor Rodriguez voted against adopting the map, while councilmembers Darl Bruner, Natalie Jangula, Dale Reynolds, Randy Haverfield, and Jacob Bower voted in favor.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

