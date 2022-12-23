...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A committee of citizens created Nampa's first council district map. The Nampa City Council voted that the map complied with state requirements at its meeting on Monday.
The Nampa City Council has adopted a new council district map, the first of its kind for the growing city, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. “It was my honor and pleasure,” said Stephanie Binns, one of the nine members of the committee that helped develop the map. “We had interesting discussions and it was a lot of hard work.”
Councilmember Victor Rodriguez voted against adopting the map, while councilmembers Darl Bruner, Natalie Jangula, Dale Reynolds, Randy Haverfield, and Jacob Bower voted in favor.
Nampa’s population has surpassed 100,000, according to 2020 census numbers. That is the threshold at which an Idaho Legislature statute specified cities must develop council districts; residents within each district may vote only for those running for city council in the district they live. Before this, the voters could select any council candidate from any zone, including the ones they did not live in.
Rick Hogaboam, the Nampa mayor’s chief of staff, said, “I just wanted you and the public to know, for the record, that this is going to be disruptive every 10 years and I wish it wasn’t so, because I think the citizens, as much as they might gain having proximate representation in a district, they might find themselves in a different district in 10 years, and whatnot.” If the city were more fully built out, this likely would not be the case, he said.
Rodriguez expressed disappointment with the Idaho Legislature requiring the city to create such districts.
“As you all know, I have been disagreeing with this process,” Rodgriguez said. “I think the state legislators overstepped their bounds and manipulated what our city council is concerned with.”