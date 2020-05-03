While Idaho's public schools continue teaching students remotely, Nampa Christian Schools plan to reopen its elementary and secondary school campus on Monday, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. Nampa Christian has two campuses in Nampa for preschool to high school students; it has about 730 students and 90 people on staff.
Superintendent Greg Wiles said the move came because of support from parents in an online survey. Schedules will be altered to accommodate social distancing, including shorter school days and other changes, and remote instruction will continue for those families and teachers not comfortable with returning now.
You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.