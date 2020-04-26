They came in muscle cars and vans, in sedans with dogs in the back seat and work trucks hauling trailers, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sami Edge. As the seniors pulled up to a curbside assembly-line of staff at Skyview High, each one had their name announced over a loudspeaker, received a cap and gown, and drove off to waives and cheers from teachers and counselors. “Congratulations!” Skyview nurse Erin Strong told a student as she handed his gown through the passenger window of his car. “We hope you get to wear it!”
The Nampa School District hasn’t canceled plans for graduation just yet. Administrators are holding out hope they can still host ceremonies in person, possibly later in the summer than their typical graduation. But with the future of in-person ceremonies up in the air, Thursday’s cap and gown pick-up at Nampa High schools was at least a chance for staff to recognize senior’s accomplishments — and for students to cheer their teachers up.
You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.