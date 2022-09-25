Nampa Bicycle Project

LaRita Schandorff and Charlie Orroyo work on bikes outside the Nampa Bicycle Project on Thursday. The project may come to at least a temporary end if a new location and director cannot be found.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Leaders of the Nampa Bicycle Project are planning to close their doors, at least temporarily, if they cannot find another director and location, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. LaRita Schandorff, who founded the organization in 2017, said she felt inspired to start it while leading a different organization she founded, Bike Walk Nampa. When she and other volunteers would try to teach people about the health benefits of riding a bike, they met people who did not own cars and could not afford to buy a bike.

Now Schandorff is looking to step down as she is a volunteer herself, who has been dedicating 10-15 hours a week to the project.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments