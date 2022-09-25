Leaders of the Nampa Bicycle Project are planning to close their doors, at least temporarily, if they cannot find another director and location, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. LaRita Schandorff, who founded the organization in 2017, said she felt inspired to start it while leading a different organization she founded, Bike Walk Nampa. When she and other volunteers would try to teach people about the health benefits of riding a bike, they met people who did not own cars and could not afford to buy a bike.
Now Schandorff is looking to step down as she is a volunteer herself, who has been dedicating 10-15 hours a week to the project.
The organization, which achieved 501(c)3 status in 2019 and is run by volunteers, has distributed more than 400 bicycles to community members for transportation and recreation purposes. In addition to the volunteer bike mechanics that work in house, the organization also has an adopt-a-bike program where individuals or service groups can take home one or more bikes and bike parts to fix up in the comfort of their own home. A group of 12-year-old Girl Scouts fixed up a bunch of kids’ bikes recently, Schandorff said.
The organization is losing access to the space it has operated out of in downtown Nampa for most of the past five years.