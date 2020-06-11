Before the state entered into the third phase of Gov. Brad Little's four-part Idaho Rebounds plan, a Nampa bar decided to reopen its doors early, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The business's retail alcohol beverage license might be temporarily suspended as a result.
Slick's Bar posted on Facebook that it's received a letter from the Idaho State Police's Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau on June 2, giving it the option of a 45-day license suspension or a $2,500 fine, Heersink writes; the story was first reported by Idaho Statesman columnist Michael Deeds. You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (all our COVID-19 stories are available for free online access, with no paywall), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.