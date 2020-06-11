Slicks02.JPG

Slicks Bar in Nampa reopened May 1, almost a month ahead of Gov. Brad Little’s four-stage plan to reopen the state’s economy. Shown here, the bar is empty and preparing to reopen on Friday, April 24, 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Before the state entered into the third phase of Gov. Brad Little's four-part Idaho Rebounds plan, a Nampa bar decided to reopen its doors early, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The business's retail alcohol beverage license might be temporarily suspended as a result.

Slick's Bar posted on Facebook that it's received a letter from the Idaho State Police's Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau on June 2, giving it the option of a 45-day license suspension or a $2,500 fine, Heersink writes; the story was first reported by Idaho Statesman columnist Michael Deeds. You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (all our COVID-19 stories are available for free online access, with no paywall), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments