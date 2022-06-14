About 30 people gathered on Monday evening at the beginning of a read-in organized by the Nampa Banned Books Fan Club, which took place on the lawn of the school district headquarters. The event was in response to more than 20 books marked for removal from the district’s library shelves last month.
Before Michelle Tanberg retired from teaching in the Nampa School District, she decided to “go out with a bang” — joining a committee to review challenged books in the district, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
For 17 years, Tanberg taught English in the Nampa teen parents program, and most recently at the Nampa Online Virtual Academy, or NOVA, she said. In the teen program, most students would have “one degree of separation or less with all the problems that are mentioned in these scary, scary, dirty banned books,” Tanberg said, referring to concerns that have been raised about the more than 20 books marked for removal from the district’s library shelves last month.
Tanberg shared her thoughts at a read-in organized by the Nampa Banned Books Fan Club, which took place Monday evening on the lawn of the school district headquarters.
Tanberg said it can be useful for students to read books that discuss difficult circumstances that they have experienced first-hand, or heard about second-hand.
“I think it’s very empowering for people in those situations to see, ‘Oh. They told. Maybe I should tell,’ or, ‘This happened to them. Here’s what they did,’” she said.
About 30 people gathered at the beginning of Monday’s event.
Participants were encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, and could spend an evening out with family and friends reading books, said Lance McGrath, an academic librarian at the College of Idaho and founder of the Nampa Banned Books Fan Club. Another read-in is planned Thursday at 6 p.m., ahead of the board’s Thursday evening meeting.