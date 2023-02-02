Amazon02.JPG

Construction workers speak to each other at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Nampa on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa, the Idaho Press reported.

At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers were exposed to a high risk of lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders, related to the high amount employees had to lift items, the heavy weight of the items, workers awkwardly contorting themselves to lift items and long hours required to complete assigned tasks.


