...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Construction workers speak to each other at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Nampa on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa, the Idaho Press reported.
At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers were exposed to a high risk of lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders, related to the high amount employees had to lift items, the heavy weight of the items, workers awkwardly contorting themselves to lift items and long hours required to complete assigned tasks.
“Amazon’s operating methods are creating hazardous work conditions and processes, leading to serious worker injuries,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health. “They need to take these injuries seriously and implement a company-wide strategy to protect their employees from these well-known and preventable hazards.”
Inspections took place between Aug. 1, 2022 and Dec. 15, 2022, according to a letter sent to Nampa. The letter also said the type of violation was “serious.”
Read the full story from online here or find it inside today's paper.