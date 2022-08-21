After a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden has announced her resignation effective Sept. 10, writes Spokesman-Review reporter James Hanlon. “Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library in Bonners Ferry.
A push by a few parents to ban books with LGBTQ themes started early this year and “has snowballed from there,” library board member Lee Colson said.
Widespread efforts to ban books and censor libraries are cropping up by groups across the Northwest and the nation, like an attempt to ban materials on gender studies from Mead School District’s libraries in a Spokane suburb, another librarian quitting over armed intimidation in Coeur d’Alene and Idaho House Bill 666 introduced earlier this year, which could have held librarians liable for checking out materials that could be considered harmful to children.
In Boundary County, a local group is attempting to recall four of the five library board members, including Colson, after the board approved an updated Collection Development and Maintenance Policy. You can read Hanlon's full story online here, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.