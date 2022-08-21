Boundary County Library

Pat McCalmant, left, and Brianna Wheeler browse through the stacks at the Boundary County Library in 2002.

 Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review

After a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden has announced her resignation effective Sept. 10, writes Spokesman-Review reporter James Hanlon. “Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library in Bonners Ferry.

A push by a few parents to ban books with LGBTQ themes started early this year and “has snowballed from there,” library board member Lee Colson said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

