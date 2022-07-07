Mike Lindell, known as the MyPillow guy, is back at it again — suggesting there’s voter fraud in Idaho despite Republican and Democratic assurances that the state’s elections are fair and accurate, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Lindell, speaking on his web video show with a caller who said he was from Idaho, questioned Idaho’s primary elections and the results of the GOP contest for governor, despite substantial evidence to the contrary.
“Idaho, we are not letting this sit idly by,” Lindell said. “Idaho’s at the front of the line.”
This is the latest baseless election fraud allegation Lindell has made against Idaho. The founder and CEO of MyPillow Inc., far-right political activist and supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has made a number of dubious statements in recent years including unsubstantiated claims regarding COVID-19 and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Last year, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office investigated allegations Lindell made that some votes for Trump were switched electronically to votes for President Joe Biden. Lindell alleged this happened in all 44 Idaho counties, but seven counties don’t even have an electronic component of the vote counting process.
Trump won almost every single county in Idaho and won the state with over 63% of the vote.
Earlier this year, Idaho sent Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill for over $6,000 it spent investigating his claims.
“I don’t care Idaho. Send me another bill. Send me another bill,” Lindell said on his show this week.
Lindell is “very, very uninformed,” said Tom Luna, the Idaho GOP Chairman.
“I have full confidence in the validity of the results and what was reported and I would think that Mr. Lindell, if he did his homework, he would see the same thing,” Luna said.