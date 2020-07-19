In my Sunday column this week, I write about how it may have seemed surprising that the state Board of Education voted unanimously in support last week of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed 5% cut to the public school budget, but the surprise is lessened if you do some math: The holdback would cut $98.7 million from schools, but at the same time, schools will get $91.2 million in federal aid to offset some of the cuts.
“That was a big part of the conversation,” said Linda Clark, the state Board of Education member and retired superintendent of the state’s largest school district who made the motion to approve the holdback. “Your math is encouraging.”
“Having lived through 2008 to 2011, we know what this can do to school budgets,” said Clark, who headed the West Ada School District during that major recession and the resulting cuts. “So we felt it was very important to try to protect instruction and to try to identify those areas that could be helped somewhat by the federal money, knowing it wouldn’t be a total offset.”
The proposed holdback comes as Idaho ended its fiscal year June 30 with a whopping $186.3 million balance left over — $70.7 million because state tax revenues in the end exceeded forecasts, $55.6 million that lawmakers purposely left unspent in the budget for the year, and another $60 million from a combination of 1% holdbacks Little imposed this spring, including on schools, and reversions from state agencies that held off on spending part of their budgets this year. That's not counting the state's substantial rainy-day reserve funds.
