Counter to arguments advanced by self-styled constitutionalists and even some Idaho elected officials that Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order for the coronavirus pandemic is somehow illegal or unconstitutional, legal experts say it’s nothing of the sort.
“This area of law has been well settled for approximately 200 years if not longer,” wrote Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brian Kane in a recent legal analysis, in response to questions from state legislators.
Concordia Law Professor McKay Cunningham teaches constitutional law to students in Boise, and he notes that Idaho state laws, the state Constitution and the U.S. Constitution all allow for such orders. “That’s just the kind of legal framework,” he said. “But there’s also legal historical precedent. Time after time, courts have upheld a state’s authority to enact and enforce a quarantine law, and that dates back at least to 1902.”
Here's one historical case I didn't get to in the column: In 1905, the city of Cambridge, Mass., amid a smallpox outbreak, had required all adults to be vaccinated. A local pastor, Henning Jacobson, sued, calling a forced vaccination "an invasion of his liberty" under the 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, disagreed, find that the states hold police powers, under which the high court "has distinctly recognized the authority of a State to enact quarantine laws and 'health laws of every description.'"
Said Concordia Law School Professor McKay Cunningham, “Our personal liberties are often suspended when the safety of the general public requires it. This was done in a very similar circumstance, smallpox being at least analogous to coronavirus.”
And in the case of Idaho, he noted, “It’s just a quarantine law, which is significantly less invasive personally than a forced vaccination.”
Interestingly, Idaho’s state laws on emergency powers have a single carve-out: They don’t allow any abridgement of gun rights. Under both 46-601, the state’s law governing the authority of the governor in extreme emergency or martial law, and 46-1008, enumerating powers of the governor during disaster emergencies, there’s a near-identical clause. It reads:
“During the continuance of any state of disaster emergency, neither the governor nor any agency of any governmental entity or political subdivision of the state shall impose restrictions on the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transport, storage, display or use of firearms or ammunition.”
Little’s stay-home order exempted gun stores from the start; they’ve been considered “essential” and allowed to continue operating.
Said Cunningham, “Idaho is a state that has very strong gun possession history.”