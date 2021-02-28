Idaho lawmakers have been expressing increasing frustration about businesses possibly losing their liquor licenses for failure to meet what seem like picky or even “silly” conditions, from the streamflow in the river outside to the location of a lakefront road.
“I don’t know why it is, but there is a lot of liquor licenses that are being denied or postponed or in jeopardy because of silly things like water or right-of-way,” Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said Friday. “All of a sudden we’re seeing enforcement of silly things that make these businesses lose their liquor license. … Normally I wouldn’t defend a liquor license, but in this case, it really disrupts business.”
So who’s responsible for all those odd conditions Idaho liquor license holders face? Idaho lawmakers, of course.
Idaho’s liquor license system has long befuddled rural bar and restaurant owners, and for good reason.
Licenses are allocated to cities based on population, but the only way to get a liquor license outside a city is to fall under a special exemption. The only way to get one of those: Hire a lobbyist and get the Legislature to pass a bill.
Hundreds of licenses have been issued under those special exemptions over the years, which cover things like ski resorts, cross-country skiing facilities, equestrian facilities, racing facilities, theme parks, historic restaurant/bars that have continuously operated for at least 75 years, golf courses, former golf courses that operated as golf courses for at least 20 years (really), combo winery/golf courses, and “year-round resorts.”
Here’s why: Because of the Idaho Constitution’s ban on “local or special” legislation, lawmakers couldn’t write laws saying a specific bar or restaurant out in the country can have a liquor license. Instead, the law must define a broader class of entity that can qualify for that license, such as the law that authorizes a liquor license for a “gondola resort complex.”
The law’s definition of what qualifies for that particular special liquor license: “A gondola resort complex means an actual bona fide gondola capable of transporting people for recreational and/or entertainment purposes at least three (3) miles in length with a vertical rise of three thousand (3,000) feet, portions of which may be located within or over the limits of one (1) or more cities.”
That sure sounds like Silver Mountain in North Idaho, whose 3.1-mile-long gondola is the largest in North America, but of course, it could be any 3-mile-long mountain gondola.
“They draw them as narrowly as possible, because they don’t want to be proliferating liquor licenses,” said Brian Donesley, an attorney, former state senator, and former administrator of the state Alcohol Beverage Control bureau back in the 1980s when he was general counsel for the Idaho State Police.
Which brings us to streamflows, waterfronts, and two bills (so far) in this year's legislative session. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.