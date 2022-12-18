Eye on Boise logo

In my Sunday column this week, I write about how a newly released Idaho poll, commissioned by Mountain States Policy Center, a think tank whose motto is “Free Markets First,” has results that appear to clash sharply with another independent Idaho poll, with a larger sample size, that was released just a month earlier, on the issue of “school choice” or private-school vouchers, a hot political issue among GOP legislators of late.

The earlier poll was commissioned by the Idaho Statesman newspaper, and asked a random sample of 550 Idahoans, “Should taxpayer money be used to help residents pay for private school educations? Or Not?” The Statesman reported that 63% of respondents said no, while just 23% said yes.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

