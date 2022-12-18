In my Sunday column this week, I write about how a newly released Idaho poll, commissioned by Mountain States Policy Center, a think tank whose motto is “Free Markets First,” has results that appear to clash sharply with another independent Idaho poll, with a larger sample size, that was released just a month earlier, on the issue of “school choice” or private-school vouchers, a hot political issue among GOP legislators of late.
The earlier poll was commissioned by the Idaho Statesman newspaper, and asked a random sample of 550 Idahoans, “Should taxpayer money be used to help residents pay for private school educations? Or Not?” The Statesman reported that 63% of respondents said no, while just 23% said yes.
The Mountain States poll, conducted by GS Strategy with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9% and a sample size of 400, asked nine questions, including several about education. Here’s the one on “school choice:”
“Generally speaking, do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of ‘school choice’ as an education policy. If you aren’t sure or never heard of school choice, just say so.” The group reported that its results came in at 40% favorable, 13% unfavorable, and 35% “never heard of.”
Then it asked if respondents would support “education savings accounts” to “allow parents to take all of the state funding for public education and spend it on the school or program of their family’s choosing.” The group reported its results showed 47% support and 40% opposition. No mention was made in either question about public funding going to private or home schools, which is the key point lawmakers have been debating.
Boise State University Associate Professor of Political Science Jeff Lyons, whose research focuses on public opinion, said both polls appear to have valid weighted samples. The big difference is in the wording of the questions, which is especially key on a topic on which respondents may not have detailed knowledge, he said, as evidenced by the 35% "never heard of" result.
Also in my Sunday column this week, how a congressman can vote both ways on a bill. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.