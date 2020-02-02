On the day Steve Bair’s father died in 2017 in eastern Idaho, “He had been quite ill, and we took him to the hospital in Idaho Falls,” Bair recalled.
“The doctor came in and said, ‘Does he have an advance health care directive?’ I said, ‘He sure does.’”
Bair, a state senator and co-chairman of the Legislature’s joint budget committee, knew his dad had registered his advance care directive with a registry maintained at the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, something the state created in 2005. It’s the official place where health care directives, also known as living wills and durable power of attorney, can be filed, under state law, to allow people to express their wishes about their own end-of-life care. That could include when or if a patient wants artificial life support, tube feeding, a ventilator or other measures as they approach death.
But there was a problem. The doctor asked Bair, “Can I see it?” Bair responded that it was in Mackay, but it was registered with the state – so he assumed the doctor could look it up online.
However, there was no way to do that. All of the nearly 42,000 health care directives that have been filed with the state office since 2005 are still there, but they’re not online. And there’s no way for any health care provider to get access to them.
“The only person that has access to it was the person that put it in there,” Bair learned. “It’s ridiculous.”
Now, three years later, Gov. Brad Little is proposing a new health care directive registry at the state Department of Health & Welfare, where the documents would be secure under medical privacy laws, and also readily available online to caregivers across the state.