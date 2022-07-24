In my Sunday column this week, I write about how Wayne Hoffman has been revving up his cynical campaign of lies, insults and mockery aimed at undermining the credibility of Idaho’s hard-working news reporters.
Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and a former newspaper reporter himself, is among a group of “conflict entrepreneurs,” so dubbed by University of Idaho President Scott Green in testimony to the state Legislature in January, who has employed similar tactics in trying to undermine trust in various other long-trusted Idaho institutions, including public schools, colleges and universities, elected officials from both parties, health care providers, city councils and more, all to advance his own shadowy political agenda.
He refuses to disclose who funds his organization and its affiliates, which have been becoming increasingly active in Idaho political campaigns.
I worked with Hoffman at the Idaho Statesman back when. I served with him on the Idaho Press Club board. What he’s doing now is so repugnant that it cries out for robust denunciation. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.