Shelby Rognstad believes that Idaho Democrats have their best chance of winning back the governorship since 1994, when the current all-GOP streak in the Idaho governor’s office started.
Democrats had served as governor of Idaho – Cecil Andrus, then John Evans, then Cecil Andrus again – for the previous 24 years. But since that year, only Republicans have held the post.
Rognstad, the mayor of Sandpoint who is running for governor as a write-in on the Democratic ticket, bases his theory on the current division in the Idaho GOP between the surging far right and the more mainstream conservative Republicans.
“I believe this election is the best chance the Democrats have to win in a long time, precisely because the conservatives have been splitting the vote,” he said during an interview in Boise last week, while he was in town to campaign. “The Republican Party is in an all-out war. Gov. (Brad) Little is caught in the middle.”
