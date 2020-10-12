In my Sunday column this week, I write about how two of the three incumbents in Idaho's top races this year have declined to face their challengers in face-to-face debates. That's not unprecedented, but one of the two, first-term GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, sharply criticized then-Gov. Butch Otter in 2014 for not agreeing to multiple debates when he challenged him in the gubernatorial primary.
