The process of redistricting — drawing new legislative and congressional districts lines — won’t start until spring, but the latest population estimates already are shining some light on what might happen. And they suggest the Treasure Valley could pick up another legislative district, at the expense of more rural parts of the state.
Also in my column this week: Both of Idaho's GOP senators are losing high-profile chairmanships as Democrats take over the majority in the U.S. Senate; and as lawmakers begin their annual review of state employee compensation, a state report shows it lagging behind market rates. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.