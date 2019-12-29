After Gov. Brad Little ordered Idaho state agencies — other than K-12 public schools — to outline plans to cut 1% from their current year’s general-fund budgets and 2% next year, agencies have submitted their plans.
A review of those plans shows the top savings method identified was personnel cost savings, through waiting to fill vacant positions or holding vacant positions open. Second-most common was shifting certain expenses from the state general fund to dedicated funds, such as federal funds or other funding sources to which some agencies have access.
“It’s consistent with what I had expected,” said Little’s budget director, Alex Adams. Both tactics, he said, are “a way to minimize the disruption on Idahoans.”
