In my Sunday column this week, I look at some of the 'seismic' shifts already emerging as the Idaho Legislature looks ahead to the 2022 elections, which will be the first under the state's newly drawn legislative districts. The new plan, should it withstand what’s now up to two legal challenges pending at the Idaho Supreme Court — sets up 13 potential contests among incumbent legislators in 11 legislative districts, because the districts ended up with more current lawmakers than seats.
So that was a big topic of discussion for lawmakers as they gathered at the Statehouse for last week’s unprecedented reconvening of this year’s regular legislative session, which lasted just three days.
When I asked longtime Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, what she planned to do about ending up in the same district as Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, she responded, “I won’t be ending up in the same district.”
The reason: She plans to make the legislative session that starts in January the final one of her 22-year Senate career.
“I’ve always said that I would retire at reapportionment, I’ve always said that,” said Lodge, the senior member of the Senate and current chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee. “So it worked out.”
Also in my Sunday column: Sens. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, on landing in the same new Senate district; and some current House members announcing Senate runs.