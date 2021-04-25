The rift between public opinion in Idaho and the actions of the Legislature and governor this year has been remarkable. Perhaps most notable has been SB 1110, the bill to make it much harder to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot. But there have been other examples as well.
The BSU Public Policy Survey each year asks Idahoans what their priorities are. Education, over and over again, is at the top of the list. Taxes don’t tend to rank high. But, said BSU political scientist Jeffrey Lyons, “We do tend to see, that’s one of the top conversations at the Legislature every year is taxes.”
The Idaho House on Friday passed the latest version of a giant $382.9 million income tax cut bill, HB 380, that largely benefits the wealthy, including removing $162.9 million from the state general fund each year into the future. Lawmakers this year also considered a bill to fund optional full-day kindergarten for every Idaho school district, HB 331, at a cost to the general fund of up to $42.1 million a year. But that bill didn’t advance.
If the permanent income tax cut were reduced by a quarter, the state could fund both — relieving property taxpayers now paying for full-day kindergarten through supplemental property tax levies, and mending a patchwork across the state that leaves some families with access to public full-day kindergarten, but not others. It could still fund a $120.8 million permanent income tax cut, perhaps cutting the top rate for individual and corporate income taxpayers from 6.925% to 6.6% instead of 6.5%. But that’s not been considered.
Transportation funding typically ranks low as a priority in the BSU survey, Lyons said, though it’s a much higher priority in the Treasure Valley over concerns about congestion and traffic. That’s been a top priority for lawmakers this year, with a major transportation funding bill now pending in the Senate.
Public opinion both across the country and in Idaho strongly favors legalization of medical marijuana, Lyons noted, yet that hasn’t prompted legislative action. “I think it just comes down to there are some things where you end up with this representational disconnect,” he said, “where people are thinking about practical, pragmatic concerns about re-election.”
In states with one-party control, like Idaho with Republicans and California with Democrats, "People know the road to getting elected and what that looks like," Lyons said. "The real concern is the primary elections. In so many parts of the state, the real election is the primary election. And we know that those primary electorates can really be different folks.”
So elected officials may discount the public comments they receive as not representative of the smaller base they need to appeal to for re-election.
Gary Moncrief, BSU political scientist emeritus, told the Senate State Affairs Committee in February, “There is an issue in American politics, in states in particular, with the creation of legislative supermajorities.” Idaho’s supermajority Republican Party holds 82% of the seats in the Legislature, much higher than the number of Idahoans who vote for the party in elections. In the November 2016 general election, for example, Republican Donald Trump won 63.8% of Idaho votes.
“This is true in almost all states,” Moncrief said, with the party that has the legislative majority over-represented compared to the electorate. “Supermajority parties occasionally misunderstand or misinterpret public opinion because they’re so large that’s all they hear.”
