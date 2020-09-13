In my Sunday column this week, I write about how a full-page ad, placed by Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davis, as been drawing both praise and criticism for urging unity against the virus in our community, a topic I also addressed earlier on this blog. Also in this week's column, Democratic Senate hopeful Paulette Jordan has challenged incumbent GOP Sen. Jim Risch to four debates.
