After three studies by the state’s Office of Performance Evaluations highlighted major problems in the states’ child protection system, lawmakers in 2018 enacted significant reforms, including creating citizen-review panels in each of the state’s seven health districts to review all child protection cases.
The 2018 legislation specifically required the review panel members, all of whom are required to pass criminal background checks, to be “granted access to copies of all records in the (Health & Welfare) department’s custody related to the child and case under review, including prior referrals, prior safety assessments, all court filings and any police reports,” plus additional information on request.
The review panels are now up and running, but lawmakers learned last week that panelists are not getting access to all the documents they need to review the cases, which involve allegations of child neglect or abuse.
Attorney John Sahlin, chairman of the District 1 review panel in Coeur d’Alene and the board chairman of Children’s Village, a shelter for abused or neglected children, told the Idaho Legislature’s Child Protection Legislative Oversight Committee that he’s frustrated. “What the hell are we doing here?” he asked.
You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press. And if you don't yet have a subscription -- click here.