...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
In my Sunday column this week, I write about how neither of the two key attorneys Idaho Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador announced he plans to have start work for the state on Jan. 2 is licensed to practice law in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Bar. One of the two has applied to take the Idaho Bar Exam in late February.
Also in my Sunday column this week, Idaho Sens. Risch and Crapo voted twice last week against codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriages; and Bruce Reichert, the recently retired longtime host of Outdoor Idaho and executive producer at Idaho Public Television, received the City Club of Boise's Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement.