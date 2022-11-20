Eye on Boise logo

In my Sunday column this week, I write about how neither of the two key attorneys Idaho Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador announced he plans to have start work for the state on Jan. 2 is licensed to practice law in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Bar. One of the two has applied to take the Idaho Bar Exam in late February.

Also in my Sunday column this week, Idaho Sens. Risch and Crapo voted twice last week against codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriages; and Bruce Reichert, the recently retired longtime host of Outdoor Idaho and executive producer at Idaho Public Television, received the City Club of Boise's Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

