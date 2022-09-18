In 1955, a panic broke out in Boise about a “homosexual menace,” leading to 16 men being charged with crimes and some going to prison. The events that became known as the “Boys of Boise” scandal focused on fears that dozens or hundreds of young boys were being menaced by a ring of adult molesters who preyed on them.
But in the end, it turned out all that was happening was that some young adult men and teenagers were soliciting the few gay men in Boise for sex acts in exchange for money, and some then blackmailed the men. All had consented to or initiated the acts; no young children were preyed upon.
It was what academic researchers call a “moral panic,” and it has parallels to other events throughout history, including the “red scare” of the McCarthy era, the Salem witch trials – and to the events of just a week ago in Boise, when a panic was stirred up over an event, a “drag kids” performance, that had been on the schedule of the Boise Pride Festival, a longstanding gay pride celebration that’s been held in Boise near-annually for more than three decades.
Jen Schneider, a Boise State University professor of public policy and communications, wrote her Ph.D dissertation on the “Boys of Boise” scandal and moral panics back in 2008. In my Sunday column this week, I talk with her about her research and lessons history may offer about today’s events.